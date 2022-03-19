Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires Shares of 25,208 iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 1.29% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOK. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 519.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 116,700 shares during the period.

Shares of TOK opened at $95.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.88. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a 12 month low of $86.25 and a 12 month high of $102.81.

