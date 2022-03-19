Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,041,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,798,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NYSE A opened at $139.12 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.87.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

