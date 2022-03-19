Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In related news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $667,148.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $195.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.43. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.91 and a 12-month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.