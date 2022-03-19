Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $568,113,000 after buying an additional 42,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $534,963,000 after buying an additional 154,534 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 615,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,458,000 after buying an additional 46,003 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 572,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,936,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,064,000 after buying an additional 250,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

WST opened at $414.69 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.91 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $385.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.41.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

