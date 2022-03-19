Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $661.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.48. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $552.72 and a one year high of $688.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $637.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $628.58.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total value of $7,253,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,963,045. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDG. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.94.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

