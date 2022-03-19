Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,004 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 5,113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,258,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after buying an additional 1,234,171 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 786.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 827,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after buying an additional 733,997 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,581,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,580,000 after buying an additional 581,274 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,909,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after buying an additional 487,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.16. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $36.86.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHPT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.

In other news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $56,256.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $426,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,929 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

