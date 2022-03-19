Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $88,193.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $206.75 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $189.50 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.66.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.67.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

