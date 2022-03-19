Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Republic Services by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,466,000 after acquiring an additional 78,566 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,404,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Republic Services by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,366,000 after acquiring an additional 228,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Republic Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,708,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 88,588 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

RSG opened at $131.49 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.09 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.06. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

