Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 851.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,120 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,516,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,933,000 after purchasing an additional 819,218 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $50,437,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 973.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 575,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,498,000 after purchasing an additional 521,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,466 over the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $68.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 241.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.92.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile (Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.