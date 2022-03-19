Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 1,068 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

NYSE:SRE opened at $156.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.29 and its 200 day moving average is $132.93. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $157.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 107.06%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

