Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 1,815 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $10,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Public Storage by 7.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $365.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.50. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.00 and a fifty-two week high of $380.42.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. StockNews.com lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.62.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

