Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 2,253 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,870,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after purchasing an additional 810,559 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,902,000 after purchasing an additional 662,508 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,670,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,918,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $57.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

