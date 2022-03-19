Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 2,465 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,142,000 after buying an additional 455,882 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 497.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 76,236 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

