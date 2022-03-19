Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 2,473 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 5.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 3.5% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SO opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.29. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.53 and a 1-year high of $69.76.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,674 shares of company stock worth $2,809,521. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

