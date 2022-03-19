Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 2,797 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $249,356.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,715 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

NYSE:DUK opened at $105.05 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.