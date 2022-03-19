Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 2,857 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 19.4% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $62.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Argus increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

