Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 3,217 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 40.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.45.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARR. OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.