Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 3,264 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in UDR during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in UDR by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in UDR by 89.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after buying an additional 1,557,796 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in UDR by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

NYSE UDR opened at $57.22 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $61.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average of $56.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.21, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 302.09%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

