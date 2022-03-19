Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 3,264 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the third quarter valued at $2,138,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in UDR by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 4.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 484,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,661,000 after buying an additional 19,837 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in UDR by 271.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in UDR by 8.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 364,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,333,000 after buying an additional 27,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UDR. BTIG Research raised their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

NYSE UDR opened at $57.22 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $61.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average of $56.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.21, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.09%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

