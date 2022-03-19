Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 535 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 111.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.30.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $478.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $453.79 and its 200 day moving average is $426.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $345.34 and a one year high of $482.15.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

