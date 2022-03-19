Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 596 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WST. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WST stock opened at $414.69 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.91 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.41.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

