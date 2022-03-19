Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 791 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,455 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $206,308,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $128,500,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 102.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 840,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,828,000 after acquiring an additional 425,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,954,000 after acquiring an additional 397,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $52,164,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $170.51 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $222.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.15 and a 200-day moving average of $195.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.80.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

