Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 812 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cummins by 103.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after purchasing an additional 798,253 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 7,718.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 499,045 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 5,773.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,064,000 after acquiring an additional 394,240 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth about $87,129,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cummins by 25.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 901,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,031 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $88,193.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $206.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.50 and a 200 day moving average of $224.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.50 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

