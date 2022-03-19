Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys New Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,178,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of LPL Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,015,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,610,000 after buying an additional 18,020 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1,006.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in LPL Financial by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $181.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.63. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.03 and a 12-month high of $196.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.76%.

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $302,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,336,818. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

