Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,679 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 14,247 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7,075.0% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $89.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.35. The stock has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $78.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

