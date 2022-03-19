Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,307 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after buying an additional 2,281,743 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,363,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,239,000 after buying an additional 230,335 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,401,000 after buying an additional 163,119 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,644,000 after buying an additional 80,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allstate by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,541,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,049,000 after purchasing an additional 94,293 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL stock opened at $133.50 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.93.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

