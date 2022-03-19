Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,387,000 after purchasing an additional 515,318 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,695,000 after buying an additional 375,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,607,000 after buying an additional 234,392 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,842,000 after buying an additional 146,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 259,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,336,000 after buying an additional 128,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $336.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $328.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $307.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $226.25 and a one year high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

