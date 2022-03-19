Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Twilio by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Twilio by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2,290.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 47,908 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $159.66 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $412.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.28.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $3,696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,010 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,361. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.39.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

