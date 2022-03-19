Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.06% of Crown worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $686,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $128.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.43. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.27 and a twelve month high of $128.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Crown’s payout ratio is -18.97%.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

