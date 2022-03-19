Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,541,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,311,386,000 after buying an additional 189,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,560,000 after buying an additional 51,690 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,719,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 107.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,582,000 after buying an additional 1,189,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,749,000 after buying an additional 609,325 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,121 shares of company stock worth $5,532,992. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.25.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $208.24 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.37 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.03.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.39%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

