Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Snap by 581.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Snap by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $2,536,012.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,251,699 shares of company stock worth $47,574,738.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNAP. Cowen downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Snap from $74.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Snap from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.11.

SNAP opened at $36.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average is $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of -109.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

