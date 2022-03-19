Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,622 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in VICI Properties by 87.5% during the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in VICI Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,979,000 after buying an additional 1,661,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 91.1% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 24,701 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $27.54 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

