Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.26 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.94.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total transaction of $7,433,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,963,045. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $661.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $637.46 and its 200-day moving average is $628.58. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $552.72 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.48.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

