Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.27 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,639 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,713,000 after buying an additional 40,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $300.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.15 and its 200-day moving average is $293.91. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.18 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.85.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,719 shares of company stock valued at $18,459,090 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

