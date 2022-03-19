Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.37 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,455 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,602,000 after buying an additional 93,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,086,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,391,000 after buying an additional 123,069 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 505,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,553,000 after buying an additional 62,566 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRC opened at $170.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.15 and its 200-day moving average is $195.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRC. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.80.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

