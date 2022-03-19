Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.41 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 551,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,976,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 363,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,777,000 after buying an additional 35,540 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $391,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $307,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,250 shares of company stock worth $7,442,268. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.