Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.43 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 208.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Equifax by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.18.

NYSE EFX opened at $241.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.23 and a 200-day moving average of $260.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.44 and a 1-year high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

Equifax Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.