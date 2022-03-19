Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.47 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,871,000. Natixis increased its stake in Fastenal by 333.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 49,281 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in Fastenal by 264.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $999,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.84. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

