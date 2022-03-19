Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $129.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 127.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

