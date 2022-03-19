Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.50 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $846,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 537,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,386 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 812,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $80.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.06.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

