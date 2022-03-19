Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in PPG Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $130.93 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.32 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.69 and its 200 day moving average is $154.53.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.02.

About PPG Industries (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.