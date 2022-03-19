Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.1% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $130.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.69 and a 200-day moving average of $154.53. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $111.32 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.02.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

