Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.85 Million Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Progyny worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 67.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter worth $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Progyny by 19.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $575,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $421,664.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 558,916 shares of company stock valued at $23,706,093. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGNY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09, a P/E/G ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

