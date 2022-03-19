Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.84, for a total transaction of $5,146,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,736 shares of company stock worth $19,140,397 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $164.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.89 and its 200 day moving average is $162.74. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $106.68 and a 1 year high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 113.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.36.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

