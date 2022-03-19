Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 123.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 363,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,822,000 after purchasing an additional 34,878 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,283 shares of company stock worth $15,050,425 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. OTR Global lowered shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

NYSE GNRC opened at $319.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.74 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.77.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

