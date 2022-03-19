Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.11 Million Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Okta by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Okta by 2,405.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after buying an additional 2,579,882 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after buying an additional 808,325 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Okta by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after buying an additional 610,573 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Okta by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 931,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,070,000 after buying an additional 373,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Okta stock opened at $174.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.30 and a 12-month high of $287.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.86 and its 200 day moving average is $219.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,800 shares of company stock worth $7,015,655 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

