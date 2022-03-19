Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.22 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $442.87 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.62 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $487.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $599.51.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.69.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

