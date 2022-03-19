Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $5.71 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $245.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.75 and a 200-day moving average of $238.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.24 and a 12-month high of $257.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

