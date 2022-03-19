Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $55.55 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.2% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $55,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $174.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $459.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

