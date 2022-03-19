Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $6.01 Million Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.94, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,330. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $222.71 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.17 and its 200-day moving average is $282.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.66.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.